Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 85.7% in March

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,925 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 28,503 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Kutcho Copper stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 19,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,206. Kutcho Copper has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

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Kutcho Copper Company Profile

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Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Kutcho copper-zinc project in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho property, a volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit located in the Golden Triangle region of northwest British Columbia. Kutcho Copper’s core activities encompass project permitting, technical studies, community engagement and infrastructure planning aimed at bringing the deposit into production.

The Kutcho project comprises three primary zones—Esso, Sumac and Main—hosted within a district known for high-grade copper and zinc mineralization.

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