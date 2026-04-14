Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $28.86 million and $2.76 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000105 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 227,425,433 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @lisk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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