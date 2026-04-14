Head-To-Head Survey: SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of SCHMID Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Braze shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of SCHMID Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Braze shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk and Volatility

SCHMID Group has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braze has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCHMID Group N/A N/A N/A Braze -17.78% -18.75% -10.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCHMID Group and Braze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SCHMID Group and Braze”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCHMID Group $48.03 million 6.74 N/A N/A N/A Braze $738.18 million 3.19 -$131.29 million ($1.22) -17.03

SCHMID Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braze.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SCHMID Group and Braze, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCHMID Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Braze 1 1 22 0 2.88

Braze has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.45%. Given Braze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braze is more favorable than SCHMID Group.

Summary

Braze beats SCHMID Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCHMID Group

(Get Free Report)

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines. It also provides maintenance, after sales, customer training, and on-site services, as well as offers spare parts. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Freudenstadt, Germany.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc. operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data. It also offers classification products, including segmentation that can define reusable segments of consumers based upon attributes, events, or predictive propensity scores; segment insights, which allows customers to analyze how segments are performing relative to each other across a set of pre-selected key performance indicators; and predictive suite that allows customers to identify groups of consumers that are of critical business value. In addition, the company provides Canvas, an orchestration tool that allows customers to create journeys, mapping out multi-steps, and cross-channel messaging experiences; campaigns, which allows customers to send one set of single-channel or multi-channel messages to be delivered to customers in a particular user segment; event and API triggering; marketing pressure management; and reporting and analytics. Further, it offers personalization products, such as liquid templating platform, connected content platform, content blocks, intelligent timing and channel, personalized variant, and AI item recommendations, and catalogs; and action products. The company was formerly known as Appboy, Inc. and changed its name to Braze, Inc. in November 2017. Braze, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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