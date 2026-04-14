Insider Selling: Buckle (NYSE:BKE) SVP Sells 16,200 Shares of Stock

Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $887,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,573.60. This represents a 35.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Michelle Hoffman sold 29,281 shares of Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,438,282.72.

On Thursday, March 19th, Michelle Hoffman sold 719 shares of Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $35,950.00.

Buckle Stock Down 1.6%

BKE stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Buckle had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 16.16%.The business had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. Weiss Ratings raised Buckle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

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Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

Further Reading

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