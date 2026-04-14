HCM II Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMSR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $7.00. HCM II Acquisition shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 491,496 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IMSR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCM II Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCM II Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCM II Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

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HCM II Acquisition Trading Up 9.0%

About HCM II Acquisition

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74.

(Get Free Report)

Terrestrial Energy Inc produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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