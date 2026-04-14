Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,516 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the March 15th total of 7,237 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OTLC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 60,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,617. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

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Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

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Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel oncolytic virotherapy and diagnostic platforms for cancer treatment. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, telomelysin (OBP‐301), is an oncolytic adenovirus engineered to selectively replicate in telomerase‐positive tumor cells, offering a targeted approach to destroying cancerous tissue while sparing healthy cells. In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, Oncotelic markets TelomeScan, a proprietary diagnostic assay designed to detect and enumerate viable circulating tumor cells by exploiting telomerase activity.

Originally founded with technology licensed from Japanese research institutions, Oncotelic has established collaborative relationships in both the United States and Asia to advance its clinical and commercial programs.

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