Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.5950 and last traded at $10.5950, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.2760.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Up 2.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.33 million. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.97%.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

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Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

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