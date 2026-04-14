First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.89 and last traded at C$21.89, with a volume of 24156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.42.

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First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The firm had revenue of C$185.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.2480836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

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First Capital owns and operates, acquires, and develops open-air grocery-anchored shopping centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

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