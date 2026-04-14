Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.00, but opened at $103.65. Kinaxis shares last traded at $101.7837, with a volume of 110 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Kinaxis Stock Up 0.0%

About Kinaxis

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27.

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Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services. The company also provides strategic services, such as digital business transformation, advanced analytics, and digital innovation and acceleration services; implementation, including agile implementation methodology, RapidStart, sustainment, and rollout services; and continuous learning services consisting of Kinaxis learning center, custom learning programs, and certification, as well as support services.

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