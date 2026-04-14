The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kroger by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,367,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,948,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,622,000 after buying an additional 386,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,327,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,515,000 after buying an additional 865,559 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,255,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,245,000 after buying an additional 2,100,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,204,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after buying an additional 524,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Kroger Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KR opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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