ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASP Isotopes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASPI

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

ASP Isotopes stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,808. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $537.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.59.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.70). ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 307.82% and a negative net margin of 734.14%.The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

In other news, COO Robert Ainscow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $112,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,512,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,804.67. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ASP Isotopes by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ASP Isotopes by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ASP Isotopes by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.