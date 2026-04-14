MXC (MXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $817.69 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,497.30 or 1.00289586 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 3,202,104,268 coins and its circulating supply is 3,202,016,335 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.com. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 3,201,758,155.83000012. The last known price of MXC is 0.00054864 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $819.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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