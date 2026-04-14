Taiko 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.01 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Taiko has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Taiko has a market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,497.30 or 1.00289586 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s genesis date was June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,736,862 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 191,734,063.06242268 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.11882949 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $5,012,107.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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