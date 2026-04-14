UXLINK Price Tops $0.0020 (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One UXLINK token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UXLINK has traded up 38% against the US dollar. UXLINK has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1.19 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UXLINK alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,497.30 or 1.00289586 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UXLINK

UXLINK’s launch date was July 17th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,226,924 tokens. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/uxlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. UXLINK’s official message board is blog.uxlink.io. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 786,226,924 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.00195579 USD and is up 13.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $948,687.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UXLINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UXLINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UXLINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UXLINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.