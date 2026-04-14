WOO Network (WOO) Price Tops $0.0177

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One WOO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $33.49 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75,497.30 or 1.00289586 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 1,888,782,088 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WOO Network’s official message board is woox.io/blog/en. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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