Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya Mater sold 2,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,979. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

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EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.76 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 11.81%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 113.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 435,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,314,000 after purchasing an additional 195,850 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 111,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

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EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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