Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $439.32 and last traded at $456.23. Approximately 40,061,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 40,994,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.66.

Specifically, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.61.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $514.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $3,489,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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