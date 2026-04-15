NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading 2.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.4760. Approximately 31,239,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 19,360,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Specifically, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CICC Research downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases: CEO Elliott Hill and director Tim Cook bought roughly $2.1M of stock combined (Hill ~23.7k shares; Cook 25k), signaling management/board confidence and likely supporting today’s uptick. Read More.

Large insider purchases: CEO Elliott Hill and director Tim Cook bought roughly $2.1M of stock combined (Hill ~23.7k shares; Cook 25k), signaling management/board confidence and likely supporting today’s uptick. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity: traders bought a big block of NKE calls (well above typical volume), consistent with short-term bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. (No single-source link available in the feed.)

Unusually large call-option activity: traders bought a big block of NKE calls (well above typical volume), consistent with short-term bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. (No single-source link available in the feed.) Positive Sentiment: Brand strength with younger consumers: surveys show U.S. teens still rank Nike No.1 for footwear/apparel — a potential long-term demand tailwind if product and marketing convert preference into sales. Read More.

Brand strength with younger consumers: surveys show U.S. teens still rank Nike No.1 for footwear/apparel — a potential long-term demand tailwind if product and marketing convert preference into sales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sales mix shifting from digital to wholesale: management is leaning on wholesale partnerships to stabilize margins, which could help if execution improves but raises near-term top-line risk while DTC/digital softens. Read More.

Sales mix shifting from digital to wholesale: management is leaning on wholesale partnerships to stabilize margins, which could help if execution improves but raises near-term top-line risk while DTC/digital softens. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares (ESOP-related): watch for timing/dilution effects; not immediate dilution but increases potential future share supply. Read More.

Shelf registration for up to $2.332B in Class B shares (ESOP-related): watch for timing/dilution effects; not immediate dilution but increases potential future share supply. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UBS flags brand/earnings uncertainty: UBS says the debate is valuation vs. momentum — useful context but not a fresh catalyst either way. Read More.

UBS flags brand/earnings uncertainty: UBS says the debate is valuation vs. momentum — useful context but not a fresh catalyst either way. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgrade to Hold and sharp PT cut: HSBC cited tariff headwinds and a sluggish recovery — headline-driven pressure that has weighed on the stock recently. Read More.

HSBC downgrade to Hold and sharp PT cut: HSBC cited tariff headwinds and a sluggish recovery — headline-driven pressure that has weighed on the stock recently. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler and others trimming ratings/targets: additional broker downgrades and price-target cuts increase near-term selling risk and signal limited analyst conviction. Read More.

Piper Sandler and others trimming ratings/targets: additional broker downgrades and price-target cuts increase near-term selling risk and signal limited analyst conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near-term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and cut FY2026 estimates — direct pressure on expected earnings and valuation. (Zacks research note summarized in feeds.)

Zacks trimmed near-term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and cut FY2026 estimates — direct pressure on expected earnings and valuation. (Zacks research note summarized in feeds.) Negative Sentiment: Bear commentary and governance/headline risk: critical pieces (Ben Carlson, Jim Cramer) and a shareholder PR alleging possible insider fiduciary issues add reputational and sentiment risk until results/guidance show clear improvement. Read More. Read More.

NIKE Stock Up 2.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 697.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,187 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 54.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 431,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 193,514 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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