Scott Michael Fitzgerald Sells 1,619 Shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB) Stock

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $10,523.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,816.50. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Michael Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 28,387 shares of STUB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $217,444.42.

STUB Price Performance

Shares of STUB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 5,019,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06. STUB has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STUB ( NYSE:STUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STUB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of STUB by 56,638.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 276,394 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on STUB shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on STUB in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised STUB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on STUB from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

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About STUB

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Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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