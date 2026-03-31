Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Purchased by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 541.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VEU opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $82.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

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