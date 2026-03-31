16,050 Shares in Reddit Inc. $RDDT Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 13,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

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Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.41. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $282.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.80 million. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,507 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $4,805,238.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,088,451 shares in the company, valued at $156,094,757.91. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $4,190,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 448,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,419,521.28. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,815 and sold 355,078 shares valued at $65,408,023. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

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About Reddit

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Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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