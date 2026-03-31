Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 663,494 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 403,724 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 189.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,145,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after buying an additional 1,404,086 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 198,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 643.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,848,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $878.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

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About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

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