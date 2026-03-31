Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Position Increased by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,007,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,651,000 after buying an additional 344,952 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,512,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,994,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,786,000 after acquiring an additional 227,398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,989,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,548,000 after acquiring an additional 175,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,605,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,579 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DFAU opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

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