Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,082 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $3,846,644.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $3,157,313.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares in the company, valued at $25,921,129.22. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,586 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on ARM from $201.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $136.96 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 182.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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