Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $5.38 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% during the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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