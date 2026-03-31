Range Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 554.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $201,801,000 after buying an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after buying an additional 49,858 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $558,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.52 and a 200 day moving average of $251.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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