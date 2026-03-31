Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 413,520 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,520 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.12% of Valvoline worth $78,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,337,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,832,000 after purchasing an additional 419,094 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 922,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 90,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

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Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.87 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,312 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $166,227.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,090.45. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

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