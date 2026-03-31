Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Stake Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.53% of Mueller Industries worth $67,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 239.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MLI stock opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $139.29.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $527,037.10. Following the sale, the director owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,505.65. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $116,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,395.44. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

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