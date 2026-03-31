Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 544,155 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of Hexcel worth $82,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Hexcel by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

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Hexcel Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of HXL opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,651.20. The trade was a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

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Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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