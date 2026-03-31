Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Progress Software’s conference call:

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Progress delivered a strong Q1 with $248M revenue (+4% YoY) , ARR of ~ $863M (+2% pro forma), EPS of $1.60 (+22%), and raised full-year guidance of $988M–$1.0B revenue and EPS $5.91–$6.03.

Progress delivered a strong Q1 with , ARR of ~ (+2% pro forma), EPS of $1.60 (+22%), and raised full-year guidance of and EPS $5.91–$6.03. Management cites AI as a major growth driver—AI features are embedded across the portfolio (Agentic RAG, Data Platform, ShareFile, infrastructure tools) and are credited with accelerating new customer wins and expansions.

Management cites AI as a major growth driver—AI features are embedded across the portfolio (Agentic RAG, Data Platform, ShareFile, infrastructure tools) and are credited with accelerating new customer wins and expansions. Cash generation and balance-sheet improvements were highlighted: adjusted free cash flow of $99M, DSO improvement to 52 days, $60M of debt repaid and $20M of buybacks in Q1, with a plan to repay ~$250M of debt in FY26 to lower leverage to ~2.7x.

Cash generation and balance-sheet improvements were highlighted: adjusted free cash flow of $99M, DSO improvement to 52 days, $60M of debt repaid and $20M of buybacks in Q1, with a plan to repay ~$250M of debt in FY26 to lower leverage to ~2.7x. ShareFile is presented as a successful, margin-accretive acquisition that scaled recurring SaaS revenue and collections, though prior billing/data cleanup caused some quarter-to-quarter SaaS volatility that the company says is largely resolved.

ShareFile is presented as a successful, margin-accretive acquisition that scaled recurring SaaS revenue and collections, though prior billing/data cleanup caused some quarter-to-quarter SaaS volatility that the company says is largely resolved. Progress will roll its 2026 convertible note into the revolver, which increases expected interest expense and is reflected in guidance; net debt remains elevated (~$1.24B, 3.1x leverage), posing refinancing and interest-cost risk to margins.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Progress Software News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Reported Q1 EPS of $1.60, beating the Street ($1.57) and revenue of ~$248M slightly above consensus; the company raised its EPS outlook, which is driving upside momentum. Read More. Read More.

Reported Q1 EPS of $1.60, beating the Street ($1.57) and revenue of ~$248M slightly above consensus; the company raised its EPS outlook, which is driving upside momentum. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underlying profitability and cash flow improved: operating profit and net income rose meaningfully year-over-year and cash from operations increased, supporting margin expansion and the guidance upgrade. Read More.

Underlying profitability and cash flow improved: operating profit and net income rose meaningfully year-over-year and cash from operations increased, supporting margin expansion and the guidance upgrade. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed a formal press release, slide deck and hosted an earnings call / transcript — useful for investors wanting details on product trends, customer demand and the drivers of the outlook. Read More. Read More.

Company filed a formal press release, slide deck and hosted an earnings call / transcript — useful for investors wanting details on product trends, customer demand and the drivers of the outlook. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage includes several mid-to-high price targets (median around $55) and a few Buy ratings that may support further interest, but coverage is limited. Read More.

Analyst coverage includes several mid-to-high price targets (median around $55) and a few Buy ratings that may support further interest, but coverage is limited. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet and liquidity concerns persist: low current/quick ratios (~0.49) and elevated debt-to-equity (~2.18) increase financial risk, which can cap multiple expansion despite better earnings. Read More.

Balance sheet and liquidity concerns persist: low current/quick ratios (~0.49) and elevated debt-to-equity (~2.18) increase financial risk, which can cap multiple expansion despite better earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been active in recent months (multiple executive sell transactions), which investors may interpret as a cautionary signal. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Progress Software this week:

Several analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progress Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,542 shares in the company, valued at $594,947.76. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,080. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 16.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Progress Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 75.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,894,000 after buying an additional 241,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 206.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 75,044 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

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Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

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