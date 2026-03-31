Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8%

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $558.28 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $604.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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