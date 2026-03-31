Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,275 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.5% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VGSH opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $59.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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