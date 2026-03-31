Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 20,320 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $21,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,796 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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