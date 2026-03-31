Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $55.68 Million Stock Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,850 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.33% of Evergy worth $55,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,860,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 207.0% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $85.23.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,926.21. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,937 shares of company stock valued at $736,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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