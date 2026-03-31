Stewardship Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for 8.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $35,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $683,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,176,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,717,000 after acquiring an additional 330,726 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

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