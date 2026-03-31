Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stock Holdings Raised by JP Wealth Management Inc.

JP Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of JP Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JP Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $29,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.99.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.3277 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.