Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 15,855 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.98% of Eagle Materials worth $64,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $34,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.36.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP stock opened at $181.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.57. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $171.99 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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