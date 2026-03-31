Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Issues Earnings Results

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Wah Fu Education Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wah Fu Education Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wah Fu Education Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Wah Fu Education Group

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Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ: WAFU) is a postsecondary vocational education provider in the People’s Republic of China, offering a range of career-oriented diploma and certificate programs. Through its network of licensed vocational schools, the company focuses on equipping students with practical skills in areas such as nursing, early childhood education, digital media, business administration and information technology. Wah Fu’s curriculum blends classroom instruction with hands-on training, aiming to meet the needs of local employers in sectors experiencing growth and skills shortages.

Founded in the early 2000s, Wah Fu has steadily expanded its footprint across Fujian Province, operating multiple campuses in cities including Xiamen, Fuzhou and Quanzhou.

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