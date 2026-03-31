Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3,746.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,499 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Netflix by 2,758.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,430,000 after buying an additional 2,279,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 456.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,890,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 1,551,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Netflix by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,656,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,341,000 after buying an additional 1,494,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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