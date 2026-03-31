Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 10,030 Shares of JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.95% of JBT Marel worth $74,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBT Marel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,047,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,854,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in JBT Marel by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 663,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,192,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,963,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $1,299,503.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,215,160.17. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBTM. Zacks Research raised shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

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JBT Marel Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -121.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $170.19.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

JBT Marel Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

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