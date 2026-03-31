James Hambro & Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK

James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,181,000. McKesson makes up approximately 3.5% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. James Hambro & Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of McKesson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in McKesson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $860.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $908.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.69. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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