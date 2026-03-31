23,921 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Acquired by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. RTX makes up approximately 4.7% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,775,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,978,000 after acquiring an additional 700,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RTX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $186.86 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average of $183.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

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RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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