Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Hillman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

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Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Up 2.5%

BA stock opened at $209.97 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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