Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Hillman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,316 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing
Boeing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large U.S. Air Force E-7A/Wedgetail contract modification (~$2.34–$2.43B) expands Boeing’s defense backlog through 2032, providing near-term revenue visibility and supporting cash flow forecasts. Boeing wins $2.34B U.S. Air Force contract modification for E-7A aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: Reports note surging demand in military and other segments that could support higher production cadence and longer-term revenue upside (article highlights talk of “quadruple production” in some areas). This narrative boosts investor confidence in Boeing’s recovery trajectory. “Quadruple Production”: Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA) Jumps as Demand Surges
- Neutral Sentiment: Boeing’s commercial deliveries remain strong (February deliveries outpaced Airbus, hitting a multi‑year high), showing operational momentum even as quality checks continue. This helps offset near-term concerns. Boeing Deliveries Outpace Rival. Shares Dip On 737 MAX Wiring Issue.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader contract awards reporting ( ~$2.49B update) highlights ongoing government work across Boeing and peers — supportive for backlog but not a game changer by itself. Boeing Contracts Get $2.49 Bil. Update; KC-135s Collide Over Iraq
- Negative Sentiment: Boeing is repairing up to ~25 undelivered 737 MAX jets after discovering wiring flaws caused by machining damage; deliveries may be delayed while inspections/rework proceed, pressuring near-term delivery counts and cash flow. Boeing repairing 25 737 MAX jets with wiring flaws, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. Air Force leadership has told lawmakers Boeing must fix ongoing KC‑46 tanker issues before additional orders, which could limit near-term follow‑on tanker revenue and weigh on program reputation. USAF general says Boeing has to fix tanker problems before US orders more
- Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains cautious: recent wiring disclosures triggered share weakness over the past week as quality concerns persist despite strong delivery guidance and upbeat analyst coverage. Investors Are Betting on Boeing’s Turnaround Even as Quality Questions Linger
Boeing Stock Up 2.5%
BA stock opened at $209.97 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.17.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boeing Company Profile
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
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