Mizuho Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $320.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.35% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

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Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $155.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.83. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 59.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle reported a Q3 double-beat (revenue and EPS), gave strong forward guidance and rolled out a clinical AI tool that management says will save clinicians time — developments that drove the recent rally by signaling persistent cloud/AI demand and improved profitability. Oracle AI Clinical Tool & Q3 Beat

Oracle reported a Q3 double-beat (revenue and EPS), gave strong forward guidance and rolled out a clinical AI tool that management says will save clinicians time — developments that drove the recent rally by signaling persistent cloud/AI demand and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on ORCL, supporting investor confidence that Wall Street still sees upside despite volatility. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy

Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on ORCL, supporting investor confidence that Wall Street still sees upside despite volatility. Positive Sentiment: Some firms raised or set bullish targets after the quarter—one report notes a new $320 price target—indicating at least some analysts believe the post-earnings momentum is durable. Price Target Raised to $320

Some firms raised or set bullish targets after the quarter—one report notes a new $320 price target—indicating at least some analysts believe the post-earnings momentum is durable. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle disclosed a $2.2B investment for a 15% stake in the U.S. TikTok business and will host TikTok U.S. data — a high-profile win for Oracle Cloud but one that comes with political/regulatory scrutiny and integration obligations. TikTok Stake Announcement

Oracle disclosed a $2.2B investment for a 15% stake in the U.S. TikTok business and will host TikTok U.S. data — a high-profile win for Oracle Cloud but one that comes with political/regulatory scrutiny and integration obligations. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reduced its price target (from $400 to $320) but kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in long-term cloud/AI growth while trimming near-term expectations. Jefferies Update

Jefferies reduced its price target (from $400 to $320) but kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in long-term cloud/AI growth while trimming near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $229 (and other shops trimmed targets), which can cap upside and increase short-term selling pressure as investors recalibrate valuation against growth and margins. Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers PT

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $229 (and other shops trimmed targets), which can cap upside and increase short-term selling pressure as investors recalibrate valuation against growth and margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators flagged Oracle’s large recent debt and capital raises and projected FY2026 free-cash-flow pressure (forecasts of materially lower FCF), which raise leverage and execution risk despite growth. Debt, Capex and FCF Concerns

Analysts and commentators flagged Oracle’s large recent debt and capital raises and projected FY2026 free-cash-flow pressure (forecasts of materially lower FCF), which raise leverage and execution risk despite growth. Negative Sentiment: Investor-law-firm notices and an active securities class-action recruitment (Rosen, Rosen Law Firm) introduce legal risk and potential headline volatility related to share purchases during a prior class period. Securities Lawsuit Notice

Oracle Company Profile

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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