KKM Financial LLC Buys 718 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,060,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%
LLY stock opened at $985.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,037.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big, long‑term capacity bet in China: Lilly’s planned $3 billion, decade‑long buildout in China is being viewed as a strategic way to secure supply, win share in the fast‑growing GLP‑1 market there, and defend margins versus local competitors — a clear revenue runway catalyst. The Real Reason Eli Lilly Is Pouring $3 Billion Into China
- Positive Sentiment: Policy and access tailwinds: CMS expansion of Medicare access to Zepbound and Mounjaro broadens the addressable patient base and reduces a key barrier to volume growth for Lilly’s injectable GLP‑1s. This supports upside to near‑term sales forecasts. Eli Lilly (LLY) and CMS Expand Medicare Access to Zepbound and Mounjaro
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial & product expansion moves: Employer Connect and LillyDirect aim to unlock employer coverage and lower out‑of‑pocket friction for Zepbound, which could materially increase uptake if employers adopt the program. Combined with positive head‑to‑head oral GLP‑1 data for orforglipron, this strengthens the multi‑product growth story. Eli Lilly’s Employer Push Could Unlock New GLP-1 Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline progress: Lilly advanced a Phase‑1 study of eloralintide in high‑risk kidney patients — additional indications or safety/efficacy data can expand uses and support valuation beyond obesity/diabetes franchises. Lilly Advances Eloralintide Study in High-Risk Kidney Patients: What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing footprint expansion: Smaller regional investments (e.g., Korea, Japan plant expansion) further de‑risk supply and support global launch scale for next‑gen GLP‑1s. These moves reduce disruption risk and help defend market share. Eli Lilly invests $500 million in Korea’s biotech growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / stock structure chatter: Continued outperformance has people speculating about a stock split (accessibility for retail investors), which is psychology‑driven and may influence retail flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/supply headline risk: Lilly warned about an unknown impurity found in compounded tirzepatide mixed with vitamin B12 — this raises short‑term PR/regulatory risk and could spur use‑restrictions or additional scrutiny of compounding practices. Using Obesity Drug? Eli Lilly Flags Unknown Impurity Found In Compounded Weight Loss Drugs With Vitamin B12
- Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns: Some analysts/commentary note weakening trading momentum since November — a reminder that lofty multiples and rate/flow dynamics can pressure the stock if sentiment turns. Eli Lilly Reaching For Peak GLP-1 Euphoria: Rotten Trading Momentum Since November
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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