KKM Financial LLC Buys 718 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,291,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,060,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%

LLY stock opened at $985.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,037.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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