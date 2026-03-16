Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN)

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ: BWIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2026 – Baldwin Insurance Group had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Baldwin Insurance Group had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Baldwin Insurance Group was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “outperform” to “strong-buy”. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from $20.00.

2/25/2026 – Baldwin Insurance Group is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Baldwin Insurance Group was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/6/2026 – Baldwin Insurance Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 119,987 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $2,549,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Eugene Sparks acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $665,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 981,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,535,377.76. This trade represents a 3.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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