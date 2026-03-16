Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,404 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 9,903 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Top QQQ ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QBIG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Top QQQ ETF by 3,833.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Top QQQ ETF during the third quarter worth $648,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Top QQQ ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ATX Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000.

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Invesco Top QQQ ETF Trading Down 1.0%

QBIG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. Invesco Top QQQ ETF has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide exposure to the top 45% of the Nasdaq-100 based on market cap. This is achieved through direct equity investment and utilizing total return swaps on the equities. QBIG was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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