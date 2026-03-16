Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Up 39.3% in February

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 58,480,112 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 41,984,321 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,694,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,694,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $10.89 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08.

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Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 254.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 77.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 183,051 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Banco Santander by 271.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Banco Santander by 65.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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