Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.7% of KKM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.83. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle reported a Q3 double-beat (revenue and EPS), gave strong forward guidance and rolled out a clinical AI tool that management says will save clinicians time — developments that drove the recent rally by signaling persistent cloud/AI demand and improved profitability. Oracle AI Clinical Tool & Q3 Beat

Oracle reported a Q3 double-beat (revenue and EPS), gave strong forward guidance and rolled out a clinical AI tool that management says will save clinicians time — developments that drove the recent rally by signaling persistent cloud/AI demand and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on ORCL, supporting investor confidence that Wall Street still sees upside despite volatility. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy

Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on ORCL, supporting investor confidence that Wall Street still sees upside despite volatility. Positive Sentiment: Some firms raised or set bullish targets after the quarter—one report notes a new $320 price target—indicating at least some analysts believe the post-earnings momentum is durable. Price Target Raised to $320

Some firms raised or set bullish targets after the quarter—one report notes a new $320 price target—indicating at least some analysts believe the post-earnings momentum is durable. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle disclosed a $2.2B investment for a 15% stake in the U.S. TikTok business and will host TikTok U.S. data — a high-profile win for Oracle Cloud but one that comes with political/regulatory scrutiny and integration obligations. TikTok Stake Announcement

Oracle disclosed a $2.2B investment for a 15% stake in the U.S. TikTok business and will host TikTok U.S. data — a high-profile win for Oracle Cloud but one that comes with political/regulatory scrutiny and integration obligations. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reduced its price target (from $400 to $320) but kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in long-term cloud/AI growth while trimming near-term expectations. Jefferies Update

Jefferies reduced its price target (from $400 to $320) but kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in long-term cloud/AI growth while trimming near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $229 (and other shops trimmed targets), which can cap upside and increase short-term selling pressure as investors recalibrate valuation against growth and margins. Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers PT

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $229 (and other shops trimmed targets), which can cap upside and increase short-term selling pressure as investors recalibrate valuation against growth and margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators flagged Oracle’s large recent debt and capital raises and projected FY2026 free-cash-flow pressure (forecasts of materially lower FCF), which raise leverage and execution risk despite growth. Debt, Capex and FCF Concerns

Analysts and commentators flagged Oracle’s large recent debt and capital raises and projected FY2026 free-cash-flow pressure (forecasts of materially lower FCF), which raise leverage and execution risk despite growth. Negative Sentiment: Investor-law-firm notices and an active securities class-action recruitment (Rosen, Rosen Law Firm) introduce legal risk and potential headline volatility related to share purchases during a prior class period. Securities Lawsuit Notice

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.06.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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