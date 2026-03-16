Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) was down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 97,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 275,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Focus Graphite Stock Down 8.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.18.

About Focus Graphite

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Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec. The company was formerly known as Focus Metals Inc and changed its name to Focus Graphite Inc in May 2012.

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